BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash left at least one person dead Sunday morning in Delano.

The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. along southbound Highway 99, just south of Woollomes Avenue, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. One vehicle was reported to have lost control, rolling over and coming to a stop on the right hand side of the road.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.