BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a rollover crash in southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Herring Road Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, all southbound lanes in the area are blocked for emergency crews and traffic is being diverted off at Herring Road.

The crash was reported around 1:53 p.m. Avoid the area if possible.

Check back for updates.