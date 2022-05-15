BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rollover crash of a semi-truck along Highway 58 on Sunday near Tehachapi was caught on camera.

The crash was reported at around 1:50 p.m. along westbound lanes of Highway 58 about a mile west of Tucker Road. Video shared with 17 News from Tehachapi Live Train Cams shows the truck losing control, rolling over and landing in eastbound lanes.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but only minor injuries were reported, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash blocked lanes in both directions for several hours.

As of 5:45 p.m., Caltrans said westbound lanes were open and one eastbound lane was open as crews continue to get the truck off the road.