BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An overturned semi-truck and its trailer temporarily blocked multiple lanes of Highway 58 Saturday evening near Tehachapi, according to CHP.

The rollover crash was reported at around 5:11 p.m. along westbound lanes of Highway 58 about 5 miles west of Tucker Road. A large semi-truck overturned and hit the side of the mountain damaging its trailer causing it to block all lanes.

It wasn’t clear if the truck driver was injured in the crash.

Westbound traffic reopened at around 6:30 p.m. but the outside #2 lane remained closed for cleanup, Caltrans said.