BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Comedian Rodney Carrington will be stopping by the Bakersfield Fox Theater next year.

Rodney Carrington — known for being the comedian with “the guitar, the twang in his voice, and the wit sharper than a cactus needle” — is bringing his comedy to town on March 1, 2024. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Get ready for a night of side-splitting laughter, toe-tapping tunes, and a whole lot of “I-can’t-believe-he-just-said-that” moments. It is important to note this show is for mature audiences only.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.