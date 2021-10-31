Rock slide blocks portion of Highway 178 just east of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders are blocking a portion of Highway 178 Sunday night just east of the mouth of the canyon in Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page boulders were reported on the highway and partially fell on a vehicle just after 9:30 pm. CHP says rocks are blocking westbound traffic lanes about 2 or 3 miles into the canyon.

One person was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more information.