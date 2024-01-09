BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum’s KEEP CALM Jamboree fundraiser is set to return April 19.

The annual two-hour concert fundraiser aims to help support the Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ outdoor program Camp KEEP, as well as CALM’s outdoor programs.

According to organizers, Yachtley Crew will bring their blend of smooth melodies and breezy vibes during their performance of hit songs from the 1970s and ’80’s, which include Hall & Oates and Michael McDonald.

Food trucks will be onsite to grab a bit to eat. Beer and wine will also be available.

Discounted general admission tickets will also be on sale through Feb. 15 for $70. Tickets will jump to $80 Feb. 16 until the event is sold out, organizers said.

Participants can also reserve a table for eight people in the VIP Pavilion, which includes dinner, dessert, beverages and souvenir captain’s hats. VIP parking is also included. VIP tables will cost your group $1,300.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP guests and 5:30 p.m. for general admission. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.