BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rock band Daughtry will perform live in Bakersfield this September.

The band will perform on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre located at the Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and are available exclusively at AXS.com.

Daughtry has sold more than 9 million albums, been nominated for four Grammy Awards and won seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year.