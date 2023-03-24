BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River Recreation and Parks District will be hosting Robots 4 Tots a children’s S.T.E.M. workshop Friday.

Children 3.5 to 5 years old, along with a parent or guardian, are invited to participate in a free robot building event. The program prepares kids for kindergarten while serving as an introduced to science technology, according to a news release.

The workshop is happening March 24 at the Riverview Community Center located at 401 Willow Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.