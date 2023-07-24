BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Price has already written one book on the Bakersfield Sound, but his latest project takes you on a trip back in time as the city of Bakersfield is added to the Images of America series.

A history lesson told through stories, Price’s second book “Images of America — Bakersfield” looks back at the beginnings of Bakersfield. This new book, by Arcadia Publishing, is now part of a series along with other local cities and counties.

“I tried to balance history with just plain good photos,” Price told 17 News. “For some reason, somehow, until now, they didn’t get around to the fine historical city of Bakersfield, but I have changed all that.”

This book started six months ago as Price worked with Mike McCoy, the Executive director of the Kern County Museum, to collect photos. McCoy also wrote the foreword in the Bakersfield book.

Price worked closely with the Kern County Museum, the Buck Owens Private Foundation and Cindy Dodd to collect the photos in the book. Cindy Dodd is the daughter of Bernie Dodd, whose camera chronicled his teen years and early 20s in Bakersfield in the ’40s and ’50s.

“I could do 10 books with the number of photos that I ran across,” Price told 17 News. “What I did was, I selected photos that both told the story of the city and included portraits of some of the important people of Bakersfield’s history, both good and bad. But I also wanted photos that evoked stories.”

Price elaborated on the content of some of those photos.

“There’s a photo of musicians getting playfully rounded up into the paddy wagon by police to publicize their show that night at the Saddle and Sirloin,” Price said. “Stuff like that, they’re just funny, amusing or scary photos that really make you go, ‘Wow!'”

You can purchase “Images of America — Bakersfield” and the Bakersfield Sound books by Robert Price on Amazon, locally at Barnes and Noble, Russo’s Books, Bobbi’s Hallmark, The Kern County Museum and the gift shop at Meadow’s Field.

Price will be signing copies of his latest book at Barnes and Noble on Saturday, Aug. 12.

As for what’s to come, Price already has plans for another book, and he says it might be the most juicy one yet.