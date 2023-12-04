BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — True crime enthusiasts will want to head to the Beale Library Tuesday evening for a presentation on Bakersfield crimes.

Robert Petersen, host of the Notorious Bakersfield podcast and author of the recently published “Notorious Bakersfield: The Book”, will talk about gripping cases and reveal his research methods using the Local History Room at the library in downtown Bakersfield.

Peterson will also share crimes, characters and notable events with attendees.

The presentation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Beale Library, located at 701 Truxtun Ave.