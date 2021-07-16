Roadwork to close Stockdale Highway/North Stine Road intersection next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The intersection of Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road will be closed next week for construction work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.

The intersection will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for falsework grading of the stem and soffit.

Residents in the area are asked to detour by taking McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be re-routed to take Oak Street and California Avenue, according to the city.