Roadwork to close outside lanes on portion of Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Road work will bring some overnight closures for for two outside lanes along Highway 99 this week.

The outside lane of southbound Highway 99 is scheduled to close between California Avenue and Palm Street each night through Thursday. The overnight closure is scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Construction is for electrical work.

Also, the outside lane and ramp connecting northbound Highway 99 to the eastbound Highway 58 are scheduled to close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17 through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures are needed for paving, officials said.

Detours will be posted in the area.