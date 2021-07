BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Work begins Thursday to reconstruct the roadway on South H Street between Panama Lane and Pacheco Road, city officials said.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while work takes place from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, officials said. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.

Detours will be provided. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time or take alternate routes.