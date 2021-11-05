Roadway closed after pedestrian struck and killed in Frazier Park

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Frazier Mountain Park Road are closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 6 a.m. a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Frazier Mountain Park Road near Grand Terrace Estates Drive in Frazier Park, according to CHP. The pedestrian died at the scene.

It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.

The Kern County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased individual at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.