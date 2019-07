CSUB has announced the Roadrunner family is mourning the loss of former wrestling coach Joe Seay.

In a post on social media Thursday afternoon, CSUB says Seay coached for twelve seasons at CSUB. He is known for many accomplishments, including a 184-55-2 record.

In 2015, Seay was inducted in the South High School Hall of Fame for his continued Rebel Wrestling Tradition, success coaching at CSUB, Oklahoma State and Olympic teams.

The Roadrunner family is mourning the loss of legendary @CSUBWrestling Coach Joe Seay.



The first coach in program history spent 12 seasons in Bakersfield and produced seven DII national titles, four DI top-10 finishes, 30 individual national champions and 86 All-Americans. pic.twitter.com/Eh1vTUVO2O — CSU Bakersfield Athletics (@CSUBAthletics) July 11, 2019

This story will be updated as more information is available.