Road work will force closures on Highway 99, California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ongoing construction will force closures on Highway 99 and California Avenue.

The northbound Highway 99 to eastbound ramp to Highway 58 will be closed Aug. 20 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for re-striping for future construction. During that closure, detours will take northbound Highway 99 traffic onto California Avenue, head southbound on Highway 99 to enter the eastbound Highway 58 ramp.

Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27, two outside southbound lanes of Highway 99 will be closed between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program says closures will take place while the contractor “clears the slope.”

On Sunday, Aug. 23, eastbound lanes of California Avenue between Marella Way and Easton Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure is for work related to Centennial Corridor bridge crossing. Motorists heading eastbound can use Stockdale Highway or Truxtun Avenue to avoid the closure.

Thomas Roads Improvement Program says the scheduled times may change because of unforeseen circumstances.