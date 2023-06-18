BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scheduled road work is set to close a portion of northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Bakersfield overnight beginning Sunday.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next morning beginning June 18 through June 22.

Motorists traveling northbound will be detoured through Ming Avenue and directed back onto northbound Highway 99 from California Avenue.

The connector from northbound Highway 99 to eastbound Highway 58 will also close beginning at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. until Thursday, June 22, officials said. Motorists will be detoured at Ming Avenue and directed to eastbound Highway 58 via Chester Avenue.

The closures are needed as workers will remove temporary construction fixtures.

The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the closures. Motorists are advised to slow down in construction zones where roadside workers are present.