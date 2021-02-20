Road work will close North Stine Road beginning next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorists and residents in Southwest Bakersfield are being asked to prepare for road work at North Stine Road and Stockdale Highway beginning next week.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program says North Stine Road north of Stockdale Highway will be closed for about 18 months beginning Feb. 23. The closure is for construction of the Stockdale Bridge.

Residents can use McDonald Way to enter and exit the neighborhood as a detour.

Construction work will also close the intersection at Stockdale and North Stine for three nights from Feb. 23 through Feb. 25. The nighttime closures are scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. To get around the closure, TRIP says you can use McDonald Way or Real Road.

TRIP reminds motorists that schedules for road work can change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.