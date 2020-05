BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of State Route 43 will be closed in Kern County starting Monday, May 11 for road work.

Caltrans says SR-43 will be closed in both directions between SR-119 and Interstate 5 between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, May 15.

Detours to use I-5 wll be posted, Caltrans says.

During daytime hours, you are reminded to drive carefully in construction areas.