Road work to close areas at Truxtun Extension, Westside Parkway on-ramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction around the Truxtun Extension and the Westside Parkway will be in effect beginning Tuesday night.

Roadwork will cause closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

On Tuesday, the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp will be closed to remove a temporary walkway that was used to build the barrier wall on the new Kern River Bridge, which crosses the over the on-ramp.

For Wednesday and Thursday, closures are in effect on all lanes of Truxtun Extension between the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp and Commercial Way.

The westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp will be open on Wednesday and Thursday nights.