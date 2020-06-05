Road work scheduled for 24th Street during the weekend, next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alternating intersection closures are planned Saturday for the north side of 24th Street between E and M streets from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The contractor plans to do striping operations and switch traffic onto the new lanes Sunday night, a TRIP release said.

On Monday, grinding operations on the south side of 24th Street between Beech and B streets will result in the closure of the outside eastbound lane from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the release. One lane will remain open for traffic, but motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Night work is scheduled along westbound 24th Street from Monday through Thursday, with the inside westbound lane closed from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.