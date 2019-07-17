Road work continues in Downtown Bakersfield, begins on Panama Lane

Drivers in Bakersfield will see more construction and road workers along some busy areas.

Construction has begun on Panama Lane from Mountain Vista Drive to Old River Road closing the eastbound lane on that roadway.

Work has also begun on Old River Road from Panama Lane to Gazelle Creek Lane, closing the southbound lane in that area.

Detours are provided.

Road construction is scheduled to wrap Aug. 2.

Meanwhile, in Downtown Bakersfield, commuters will have to avoid L Street at 23rd Street as the 24th Street Improvement Project continues.

Drainage work is closing the south side of the intersection for one week.

Drivers can use K or M streets as a detour.

The work isn’t expected to affect eastbound lanes of 23rd Street or westbound lanes of 24th Street.