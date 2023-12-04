BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena is set to be one stop on “Road to WrestleMania” next March, promoters said Monday.

Mechanics Bank Arena officials said the WWE will host a show as a lead up to WrestleMania featuring performers from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown like Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Carlito, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and many more, according to a release.

The wrestlers are set to take the mat on March 3, 2024, at 5 p.m., according to organizers.

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. on the AXS Website.