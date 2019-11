BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police will be assisting with traffic control Monday for the Veteran’s Day Parade, closing several roads beginning at 8 a.m.

The primary area impacted by the closures is from F Street to Q Street between 19th and 23rd streets, police said.

The parade is expected to take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and all roadways should be open by 1 p.m.