Road closures scheduled for downtown this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound inside lane and left turn pocket and the northbound inside lane on Chester Avenue at 23rd Street will be closed for drainage work this weekend.

The closures are expected from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to a Thomas Roads Improvement Program release. One lane will remain open for both northbound and southbound traffic.

No impacts are expected for eastbound traffic, the release says.

Also, an around-the-clock closure is scheduled Monday on L Street and is supposed to remain in effect for one week, according to the release. The closure will impact north-south access to and from L Street on the south side of 23rd Street.

Motorists can use K Street or M Street to get around the closure, the release says.