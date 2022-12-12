Frazier Park, Calif. (KGET) — Snow and ice have shutdown a series of roads in Frazier Park Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

California Highway Patrol says motorists should look out for slick roads as they travel through Interstate 5.

The following roads have been impacted:

Lockwood Valley Road to Cuddy Valley Road in Fort Tejon

Mil Portrero Highway to Cuddy Valley Road in Fort Tejon

Road in Frazier Mountain Park Road to Lockwood Valley Road in Fort Tejon

Frazier Mountain Park Road to Monterey Trail Road in Fort Tejon

Cerro Noroesta Road to Highway 166 in Buttonwillow

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is made available.