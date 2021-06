UPDATE: Caltrans said in a tweet about 11:46 a.m. that Highway 58 has reopened in both directions.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long term road closure this morning due to a sheriffs investigation along State Route 58, expect delays. CHP says Route 58 will be closed to State Route 43 just West of the round about to Trask Road, East of the I-5.

The closure is expected to last for approximately 2 hours.