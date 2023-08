BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — East Pacheco Road is closed at Union Avenue due to a structure fire, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page.

According to CHP, the road is closed due to a structure fire at 195 E Pacheco Rd. Units have also closed the road on Sparks Street at Rexland Drive, the page said.

CHP said that fire officials are advising a long-term closure of the road. The cause of this fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.