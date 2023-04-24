BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern River takes lives every single year and Kern County’s first responders have to risk their lives saving others when they choose to have a little too much fun in the sun.

Playing in the Kern River can cost you your life.

More than 300 people have died in the Kern River since 1968. Three more this weekend narrowly escaped that same fate. With the snowmelt adding extra water to the river the danger is only greater.

“Typically the islands that we see have sand and people can stand on them but this island had waist-deep water,” Mike Lencioni Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief said.

Sunday evening emergency crews rescued two adults and an 8-year-old child from the deadly rapid waters. They were found clinging to a tree branch until first responders arrived.

According to the fire department, river rescues are expected to be at an all-time high.

“A number of years ago I want to say there were 30-plus rescues over a one-month period which is substantial,” Lencioni said.

“Are you expecting more than that this year?” 17’s Marco Torrez asked.

“Unfortunately, yes,” Lencioni responded.

The river is flowing at higher levels and faster speeds compared to years before so even if you’ve done it before this year is very different.

It isn’t just your life you’re putting in danger when you go out into the river but also the lives of first responders who have to go rescue you.

“There are so many unknowns out in the water there are things that are hazardous to us like to regular people. It’s dangerous,” Lencioni said.

According to Bakersfield fire, rescue teams will be put on standby along the Kern River during both Memorial Day and Fourth of July Weekends.