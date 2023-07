BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a rescue is in progress at the Kern River west of Hart Park, according to a release from the office.

Deputies responded to a call of a person in need of rescue around at 10:15 a.m. at the Kern River near Adolphus Road Wednesday morning.

Officials said the woman became stranded on a small island or grass patch in the river.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.