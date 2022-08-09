BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year, more and more kids become eligible for Transitional Kindergarten in California.

That means more parents can breathe a little easier, but schools and districts have to account for hundreds of new students.

This year, any child who will turn five between September 2 and February 2 of next year is eligible for transitional kindergarten, or TK. It’s part of a plan, outlined in last year’s state budget, to eventually offer the program to every four-year-old in California.

As the window widens, TK enrollment goes up. Rosedale Union Elementary School District superintendent Sue Lemon says the challenge now is finding teachers and sites for those extra kids.

“I’m glad that the state is allowing us to fold that in a little bit slower, so that we can make sure that we have the facilities and the staff to be able to do it,” Lemon said.

Lemon says Rosedale’s TK enrollment has nearly doubled compared to last year.

All districts that offer kindergarten are required to also offer a TK program to eligible students. To learn more about TK programming, including a timeline of age requirement expansion, visit cde.ca.gov.