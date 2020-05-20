Rio Acai downtown reopening for pickup and UberEats on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rio Acai is reopening its downtown location Thursday for pickup and UberEats.

The restaurant, which also offers poke bowls, made the announcement on Instagram.

“We’re so excited to be back in downtown and doing what we love most,” the Instagram post read. “This couldn’t have been possible without all of your support during these crazy times.”

The restaurant’s reopening comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom has loosened restrictions he put in place in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.