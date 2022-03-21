BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the crisis in Ukraine began, one local history teacher was wrapping up his lesson on World War II, which then sparked questions and curiosity about the past, and interest in the present from his students.

That’s when Ridgeview High School teacher Michael Esqueda decided this was a perfect opportunity to not only engage his students but to help them understand what was going on abroad. But he said he was not expecting that curiosity to turn into action.

Students at Ridgeview have now created a GoFundMe to raise money for Save The Children, which will benefit their Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Esqueda said he hopes this will teach a lesson that will last a lifetime.

“When you give a mouse a cookie they’re going to want a glass of milk. And then that is when all these question started to fire into their head and as we sat, I gave them daily updates,” Esqueda said. “If you do something as a community we can make a difference over there in Ukraine.”

So far, the students have raised close to $600. They hope to raise $5,000.

Donate to their GoFundMe here.