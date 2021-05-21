Ridgeview seniors form a lifelong friendship during distance learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgeview seniors Issac Larroque and Elisabeth Jimenez are mirror images of each other.

“We are like partners in crime,” said Jimenez.

Both are top-ranked tennis players for Ridgeview High School and scholars in the classroom. They both have 4.5 GPAs, however, it took a pandemic for them to realize just how much they had in common.

“We met in person before but we weren’t close with each other so, but we started talking on Zoom,” said Larroque.

The pair clicked almost immediately with a shared love for tennis, school and early 2000’s sitcoms.

“We’re are like a team,” said Jimenez.

“Senior year would not have been the same without her and the rest of my friend group,” said Larroque.

So as graduation day rolls around, these two best friends find themselves ready for the next chapter, but sad the journey’s over.

“You really don’t know what you have until you have it,” said Larroque.

“I’m going to cry because that is a group of people over there I love very dearly,” said Jimenez. “The best I could have ever asked for.”