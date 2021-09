BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A possible threat against Ridgeview High has been investigated and found to not be credible, district officials said.

School was in session Friday and extra security and police were on campus as a precaution, spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke said. She said she did not know the details of the alleged threat.

The district looks into all rumors of possible threats before making a determination on how to proceed, she said.