Ridgeview High School baseball team creates GoFundMe account to help buy championship rings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgeview High School baseball team is asking for the community’s help to purchase their Valley and State championship rings.

The Wolf Pack created a GoFundMe account and have raised more than $2,000 of their $10,000 goal so far. Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach Robert Shahan says normally they have the whole school year to raise funds but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no students were allowed to gather on campus.

Coach Shahan says the team rose above the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic this past season, balancing the adjustment to distance-learning with a dedication to physical fitness and continued team practices. Their hard work paid off as they fought their way to win not just the Valley Championship title, but also the Southern California State Championship.

“Most years, we have the whole school year to raise funds, we do a series of fundraisers but this year — with COVID and just how strange and different everything was — we didn’t have any kids on campus until March,” Shahan said. “Our season started the last week of March, so we had no time to do fundraising.”