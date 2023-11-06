BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman is dead after being ejected from her motorcycle on Highway 178 Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers said the 59-year-old motorcyclist was riding eastbound on Highway 178 at Walker Pass campground when she veered right and ran off the roadway around 2:15 p.m. The Harley Davidson continued to travel northeast onto desert terrain where she was ejected.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

According to CHP, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.