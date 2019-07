Ridgecrest police will use the Kerr McGee Community Center to dispense information on disaster assistance programs and services starting Thursday.

Local, state and agencies will be on hand at the assistance centers.

The Kerr McGee Community Center is located at 100 W. California Ave.

The police department says it is still confirming the list of all agencies that will participate, and release a final list.

The assistance center will be open Thursday through Saturday between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.