RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has suspended its labor and delivery unit, and now, the Board of Supervisors has received a WARN notice saying 30 people will be losing their jobs.

The WARN notice says Ridgecrest Regional Hospital carefully analyzed the situation and its available options, and they chose to reduce its operations through a mass layoff.

The positions will be eliminated on Feb. 28, officials say.

The layoffs impact 23 registered nurses and seven other positions that work within the labor and delivery unit.