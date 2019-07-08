RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has reopened after it was forced to close due to last week’s earthquakes.

The emergency department is back to full operations and accepting ambulances, according to a hospital news release. Labor and deliver have resumed normal operations, and all other departments are returning to usual business hours.

The facility’s new patient tower requires repairs after Friday’s magnitude 7.1 quake, the release said.

“Damage to our new patient tower is unfortunate and repairs are likely to take several months,” said hospital president and CEO James Suver. “However, this will not hamper hospital operations, as we prepare to move back and utilize some of the older parts of the hospital.”