BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is holding a DUI checkpoint in an undisclosed location Friday night.

The checkpoint is scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the police department.

Police officials say the main purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety. Checkpoint locations are determined on data showing incidents of impaired driving crashes.

“The presence of impaired drivers poses a significant risk to other road users. Implementing preventive measures that effectively decrease the number of impaired drivers on our roads can significantly enhance traffic safety,” Sergeant Lloyd with the Ridgecrest Police Department said in a social media post.

Police officials said impaired driving does not only include alcohol but also some prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and any type of marijuana.

If a driver is charged with a first-time DUI they can face an average of $13,5000 in fines and penalties.