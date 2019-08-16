Ridgecrest police search for 2 missing children

Ridgecrest police are asking for help to locate two missing children Thursday night.

Police are looking for 9-year-old Kaynoria Blassingame and 5-year-old Keyrel Blassingame.

They were last seen at around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Sunset Street.

Kaynoria Blasingame / Photo: Ridgecrest Police Department

Kaynoria was wearing a white shirt and black shorts. The shorts have pink, green, and yellow stripes, police said.

Keyrel Blasingame / Photo: Ridgecrest Police Department

Keyrel was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts with sharks on them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Ridgecrest Police Department at 760-499-5100.