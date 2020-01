RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department’s Police and Community Together group is offering new or updated ID cards for children.

PACT will be at the City of Ridgecrest lobby at 100 W. California Ave., on Feb. 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. PACT is a nonprofit organization, so all donations are welcome. These donations help pay for supplies needed to keep the Child ID program running.

For more information, call the RPD at 760-499-5107.