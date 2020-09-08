Ridgecrest Police make 11 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested 11 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence over Labor Day weekend. Nine of those arrested were for driving under the influence of drugs and two were for a combination of alcohol and drugs, according to Ridgecrest Police.

Ridgecrest Police held a DUI checkpoint on Aug. 28 resulting in four DUI arrests. They also increased the number of officers on patrol looking for suspected impaired drivers. Ridgecrest Police held a DUI saturation on Sept. 6 that resulted in seven DUI arrests.

According to the Ridgecrest Police Department, drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties. They can also have their license suspended and get possible jail time.

The Ridgecrest Police Department has investigated several DUI collisions this year that have injured 20 people.

The department wants to remind everyone that alcohol is not the only thing that can cause impaired driving. Marijuana, illicit drugs, even prescription and over-the-counter medication can impair and result in a DUI.