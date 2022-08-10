BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police are asking for the public’s help finding a 27-year-old man they say is a “critical” missing person.

Anthony Miles is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and was last seen in the area of South Broadway Street and East Commercial Avenue, police said. He wore a white shirt and khaki shorts.

Police in a Facebook post Wednesday did not say when Miles was last seen or explain the urgency in finding him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police at 760-499-5100 or 911.