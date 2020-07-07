Ridgecrest police contain ‘highly aggressive’ badger

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department had to contend with a very aggressive badger that was loose in town early this morning.

The department said it received reports of the badger near Downs Street and Drummond Avenue. The Badger Containment Unit, which consists of members of the department and Animal Control, was mobilized to respond.

RPD said the unit was able to locate the badger and confirmed his highly aggressive demeanor. The badger was taken into custody without any injury to the animal or the team.

“The badger refused to social distance and was not wearing the required facial covering when interacting with the public,” the department said. “When reached out for comment regarding his pending relocation, the badger simply stated that he don’t give a…”