BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police are asking for the public’s help finding two 15-year-olds who were last seen Tuesday.

Cyrus Esch and September Merati may be together, police said in a post on Facebook. Police posted photos of the two. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Ridgecrest Police Department at 760-499-5100.