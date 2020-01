RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested five people for DUI during a saturation patrol on New Year’s Eve.

The department said it made 65 traffic stops and cited three drivers for operating without a license or on a suspended/revoked license. Last year, the department investigated six DUI collisions, which injured four people in total.

Another DUI/License checkpoint and/or DUI saturation patrol is planned for the near future.