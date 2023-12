RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is gearing up for a maximum enforcement period for the holiday season.

From Dec. 20 through New Year`s Day, Ridgecrest PD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This maximum enforcement effort is part of the national campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk.